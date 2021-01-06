FDA says no to half doses; China, UK approve vaccines and more — 5 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine

Here are five updates on the COVID-19 vaccine from the past week:

The FDA sidelined Operation Warp Speed's idea to halve doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to expedite the vaccine rollout process, saying there is not enough data available to support this measure.

Moderna increased the minimum number of COVID-19 vaccines it expects to produce in 2021 by 20 percent to 600 million, the drugmaker said Jan. 4.

The U.S. likely won't authorize AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use until April, Operation Warp Speed Chief Moncef Slaoui, PhD, said in a Politico report.

China granted authorization to Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 31, approving its first state-developed COVID-19 vaccine for use in the general public.

The United Kingdom became the first country to grant emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

