Column: ASCs need to adopt EHRs

ASCs provide high-quality care but need to show the public ways they cut down errors, enhance outcomes, boost efficiency and reduce costs, according to a column in Healthcare Tech Outlook.

EHRs can provide ASCs with the quality tracking to do that. The columnist argues EHRs enhance patient safety and quality outcomes, boost profitability and improve operating room efficiency.

One way an EHR is valuable is by freeing up space paper records occupy. The new space can be reallocated to patient care or into other administrative functions.

