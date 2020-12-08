Aspen Surgical expands ASC, hospital offerings with acquisition — 3 details

Aspen Surgical Products strengthened its portfolio of medical, patient and staff safety products with the acquisition of Protek Medical Products, the company announced Nov. 24.

What you should know:

1. Protek Medical manufactures single-use ultrasonic probe covers and needle guides used in tissue biopsies, fluid aspiration and vascular access procedures. Its disposable products are designed with an emphasis on efficiency and safety to help mitigate cross-contamination in the clinical environment.

2. The acquisition increases the product offerings available to Aspen customers, expands the company's product development opportunities and aligns with its aim to optimize safety and efficiency in the imaging market, Aspen CEO Rick Pruter said in a prepared statement.

3. Serving hospitals and surgery centers, Aspen is a global manufacturer of disposable products including blades and scalpels, personal protective equipment, surgical marking pens, orthopedic positioners, basic wound care devices and protective instrument covers. It is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

