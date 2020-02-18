ASC supply chain tip of the day: Uncover hidden costs

Stephanie Martin, vice president of operations and clinical services for Westchester, Ill.-based ASC manager Regent Surgical Health, shared supply chain tips on Regent's blog.

A tip she shared:

"ASCs should seek out and eliminate hidden costs within clinical processes, which may have become standardized over time. Careful evaluation can save thousands of dollars being spent inefficiently."

