ASC supply chain tip of the day: Track performance metrics

Keeping an eye on performance metrics can help ASCs increase supply chain efficiency, said Molly Ehrlich, Vizient's consulting director of advisory solutions for supply chain operations.

Here's a tip Ms. Ehrlich shared with Becker's ASC Review:

"Routine metrics should cover financial and operational effectiveness, but it is also important to include metrics that can lead to opportunities for improvement and innovation initiatives. For example, include measures that would show if freight was reduced when orders were placed every Monday and Thursday versus randomly," she said. "Report on the number of SKUs managed, and trend that number when undertaking product standardization to show the decrease in SKUs."

