ASC supply chain tip of the day: Prepare for disruption

In case of emergencies, it’s important for ASCs to ensure they have the information needed to manage situations that arise, according to Cheryl Poplaski, Vizient's senior director of supply chain operations.

She shared the following supply chain tip with Becker's ASC Review:

"Assess your risk during times of potential disruptions, such as hurricanes or other inclement weather, in conjunction with suppliers to understand their business continuity plan."

