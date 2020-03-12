ASC supply chain tip of the day: Lower inventory carrying costs

Too many stock-keeping units to track and manage can impact the efficiency of an ASC. Decreasing the SKU count can help ASCs streamline operations and reduce supply costs, according to Cardinal Health's Mandie Shipp, RN, BSN, and senior consultant of clinical operations.

Here is a tip Ms. Shipp shared with Becker's ASC Review:

"When you standardize by product and manufacturer — and consolidate supplies in packs — you'll reduce both SKU count and inventory levels."

