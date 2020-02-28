ASC operator partners with medical equipment software provider

ASC developer and operator Sovereign Healthcare has selected medical equipment budgeting and analytics software for its surgery center projects.

Attainia offers a cloud- based collaborativeo platform for equipment planners and architects to work together on ASC projects. Attainia works with 3,200 suppliers that provide over 63,000 products.

"We are currently developing several new ASCs in Arizona and California, and we are using Attainia’s new equipment planning solution to help us ensure that we drive the right equipment standards that help us accelerate our planning process,” said Jeremy Hogue, president of Sovereign Healthcare. "Using the Attainia tools, we’ll be able to provide our partner health systems and physicians the world-class service and solutions they have come to expect from Sovereign Healthcare."

More articles on supply chain:

ASC supply chain tip of the day: Prioritize case costing

3 ways to improve ASC revenue cycle performance

ASC in the works at Tennessee health park

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.