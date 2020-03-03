ASC supply chain tip of the day: Identify a supply chain champion

ASCs should involve all stakeholders in order to control costs, according to Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health.

Regent shared the following supply chain tip on its blog:

"A supply chain and inventory management program that involves all stakeholders is critical to controlling costs within the supply chain. ASCs should dedicate a motivational supply chain champion who can walk staff through the goals they are trying to achieve, whether that means keeping an ASC's doors open or finding better products that improve patient safety."

More articles on supply chain:

3 key questions ASC supply chain managers should ask themselves

Surgery Partners ASC invests in new equipment

ASC operator partners with medical equipment software provider

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.