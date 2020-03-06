ASC supply chain tip of the day: Confirm orders automatically

Because ASC team members often wear several hats, it can be hard for them to find time to ensure supply orders have been placed, according to Jeff Lawrence, vice president of business development for Inventory Optimization Solutions.

He shared the following tip on his company's blog on using automation:

"By combining technology and advanced email confirmation tools, users can confirm a very high percentage of orders electronically," Mr. Lawrence wrote. "When this information is delivered back into the supply chain system, users can simply manage orders by exception."

