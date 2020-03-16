ASC supply chain tip of the day: Communication is key

Planning for supply chain shortages can help ASCs prepare their teams quickly and efficiently when a disruption occurs, according to Cheryl Poplaski, Vizient's senior director of supply chain operations.

She shared the following supply chain tip with Becker's ASC Review:

"Communicate, communicate and communicate! When suppliers regulate product distribution by allocation amounts, check your data and review with your sales rep to ensure the allotment is sufficient to cover actual usage."

To submit a supply chain tip for consideration, please email Rachel Popa at rpopa@beckershealthcare.com.

