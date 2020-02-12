ASC supply chain tip of the day: Get to the 'why' of price changes

ASCs can use a supply chain management system to streamline operations, according to Ann Castro, vice president of non-acute sales for healthcare data insight company BroadJump.

Ms. Castro shared the following supply chain tip with Becker's ASC Review:

"Utilizing a supply chain or inventory management system can really help [ASC staff] track expenditures so they can understand the reasons for the change. Tools have unbiased data to provide true transparency in the current market. This allows ASCs to better negotiate with suppliers and really maximize efficiencies."

More articles on supply chain:

Supply chain can impact staff satisfaction - make sure the impact is positive

3 companies hiring supply chain leaders

3 insights on how ASCs can improve cost, care management

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.