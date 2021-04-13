5 supply chain updates for ASCs

The FDA is urging healthcare providers to cease the crisis capacity measures like reusing N95 masks because of an increased domestic supply.

Here are five supply chain updates:

1. Compared to pharmaceutical companies, medical device and supply companies pay seven times more of their total industry revenue to physicians, according to a study published April 5 in Health Affairs.

2. Public health experts are raising concerns over medical waste generated by COVID-19 prevention and treatment, warning the waste could have long-term public health consequences, the Burlington Free Press reported April 8.

3. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only boosted the amount of supplies in the Strategic National Stockpile, but has changed the way it functions, KMGH, an ABC affiliate in Denver, reported April 8. The stockpile has transformed into a network of supply chains.

4. The FDA is urging healthcare providers to transition from crisis capacity measures such as decontaminating and reusing N95 masks, citing an increased domestic supply, the agency said April 9.

5. Here are six updates on the COVID-19 vaccine.

More articles on surgery centers:

How will Biden's $1.9 trillion plan affect ASCs? ASC leaders weigh in

Rhode Island ASC hits 300 total joint replacements milestone

10 ASC administrators to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.