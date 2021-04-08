J&J to oversee Emergent BioSolutions plant; Moderna vials can have 15 doses & more: 6 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine

Here are six updates on the COVID-19 vaccine over the past week:

1. Catalent will increase its production of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to about 400 vials a minute at its plant in Bloomington, Ind.

2. The FDA said April 1 it will allow Moderna to include up to 15 doses per vial of its COVID-19 vaccine, up from 10 doses.

3. HHS directed Johnson & Johnson to oversee COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing at a Maryland Emergent BioSolutions plant after 15 million doses were ruined there because of an ingredient mix-up.

4. Johnson & Johnson began administering its COVID-19 vaccine to 12-17-year-old participants of its ongoing phase 2a clinical trial, the drugmaker said April 5.

5. For Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the immune response after one dose among people who have previously had the disease was similar to the immune response recorded after two doses among people who have not had the disease, according to research published April 1 in Nature.

6. Pfizer said April 1 that data from a recent phase 3 trial showed its COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the B.1.351 coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa and offers protection for at least six months.

