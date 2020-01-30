3 recent supply chain company partnerships
Three recent supply chain company partnerships:
1. TrackMySolutions, a healthcare-focused application company, has partnered with the South Kansas City Surgicenter in Overland Park, Kan., to track implantable device data.
2. A Southern California ASC will partner with digital health company ORHub to track data from surgeries.
3. Medline has partnered with Link-age Solutions, a group purchasing organization for senior living facilities, replacing its medical supply distributor of 17 years.
More articles on supply chain:
ASC supply chain tip of the day: Don't waste your tech
3 reasons ASCs adopt EHR software
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals licenses anti-inflammatory drug to Chinese company
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.