3 recent supply chain company partnerships

Three recent supply chain company partnerships:

1. TrackMySolutions, a healthcare-focused application company, has partnered with the South Kansas City Surgicenter in Overland Park, Kan., to track implantable device data.

2. A Southern California ASC will partner with digital health company ORHub to track data from surgeries.

3. Medline has partnered with Link-age Solutions, a group purchasing organization for senior living facilities, replacing its medical supply distributor of 17 years.

