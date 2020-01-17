California ASC partners with ORHub

A Southern California ASC has chosen to partner with digital health company ORHub to track data from surgeries.

“This new partnership is particularly exciting for our team, as this customer is a part of one of the largest groups of ASCs in the U.S. and provides ORHub with access to a group of forward-thinking surgeons focused on advancing their centers of surgical excellence,” ORHub CEO, Robert Lazzara, MD, said.

ORHub's platform can track and analyze case volume data and keep track of contracts and key performance indicators.

