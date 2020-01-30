ASC supply chain tip of the day: Don't waste your tech

Alpharetta, Ga.-based Surgical Information Systems Chief Nursing Officer Ann Geier, RN, shared tips for ASCs to improve inventory management practices on the company's blog.

One insight she shared:

"Most ASC management software includes an inventory module that can greatly help with inventory management. Yet ASCs often don't use the module at all, only partially use the module, or fail to keep the information in the module current. If your ASC falls into any of these categories, consider using the software that your ASC invested in to its full potential. Doing so will reduce inefficiencies that can cause unnecessary spend."

