Kansas ASC, healthcare app partner to track device recalls

TrackMySolutions, a healthcare-focused application company, has partnered with the South Kansas City Surgicenter in Overland Park, Kan. to track implantable device data.

When patients undergo a procedure involving an implant, they receive a TrackMySolutions account and ID card that allows the patient to be notified if their implant is recalled.

Joseph Cannova, MD, a plastic surgeon who practices at the South Kansas Surgicenter, introduced patients to the platform last October as a way to improve patient safety and reduce liability.

