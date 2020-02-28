ASC supply chain tip of the day: Prioritize case costing

Ann Castro, BroadJump's vice president of nonacute sales, weighed in on the top supply chain opportunities and challenges for ASCs.

Ms. Castro shared the following tip with Becker's ASC Review:

"It's easier for a single-specialty to know exactly where [its] case costing is. If you're not watching your preference cards or case costing, you really could be losing revenue. If your costs outweigh what's being reimbursed, that's not an ideal way to increase your revenue. Focusing on what encompasses that procedure — and the implant is going to be the biggest part —would be the first area to focus on."

More articles on supply chain:

ASC supply chain tip of the day: Tackle big-ticket items

3 ways to successfully case cost in ASCs

3 recent updates on Medline

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.