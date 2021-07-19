8 updates in outpatient orthopedics in 60 days

From practices debuting outpatient joint replacements to the adoption of new technology, here are eight updates on orthopedics in ASCs:

1. Mission Surgery Center in Mission Viejo, Calif., has added its second Rosa robotic system.

2. An Orthopedic Associates practice is offering outpatient joint replacement surgeries with a nurse navigator to support and ensure positive outcomes for patients.

3. Natick, Mass.-based New England Surgical Suites performed its first outpatient total knee and hip replacements.

4. Mercy Cedar Rapids (Iowa) and Physicians' Clinic of Iowa teamed up to expand outpatient orthopedic surgery offerings.

5. James Huston, MD, performed Lawrence (Kansas) Memorial Health's first same-day partial joint replacement with Stryker's Mako robot.

6. The Middlesex Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery in Middletown, Conn., performed its first total joint replacement surgeries: a reverse total shoulder replacement surgery and a total knee replacement surgery.

7. Providence-based Ortho Rhode Island partnered with South County Health to complete robotic-assisted total joint replacements.

8. Jackson-based Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center performed its first outpatient Robotic Surgical Assistant knee and partial knee surgeries in an ASC.