Connecticut ASC performs first total joint replacements

The Middlesex Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery in Middletown, Conn., recently performed its first total joint replacement surgeries: a reverse total shoulder replacement surgery and a total knee replacement surgery, according to a May 27 press release.

Ryan Naujoks, MD, performed the shoulder surgery April 2, and the knee surgery was performed May 13 by Terry Reardon, MD.

MCAOS is a joint venture owned by Middlesex Health and surgeons from Orthopedic Associates of Middletown, Middlesex Orthopedic Surgeons and Connecticut Orthopaedics. The center opened in 2010 and offers orthopedic, pain and spine surgery services.