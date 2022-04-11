5 total joint milestones

Five ASCs have performed their first total joint procedure, introduced a new total joint-focused device or reached a total joint milestone in the last month:

1. The Surgery Center at Shrewsbury (Mass.) completed its first total shoulder replacement.

2. Surgical Care Affiliates' MemorialCare Surgical Center Laguna Woods (Calif.) performed the first Persona IQ implant in the Western U.S. Persona IQ, cleared by the FDA in August, is the world's first smart knee implant for total knee replacement surgery.

3. UnaSource Surgery Center in Troy, Mich., now is offering Velys' robotic-assisted solution to help surgeons perform individualized knee replacement surgery.

Orthopedic surgeon Desirae McKee, MD, of Lubbock, Texas-based NorthStar Surgical Center, performed the 100th thumb joint replacement with an implant made by medical device company Ensemble Orthopedics. Ensemble said April 5 that the milestone happened exactly one year after the implant was introduced to the market.

Ahmed Siddiqi, DO, an orthopedic surgeon at Manalapan, N.J.-based Northern Monmouth Regional Surgery Center, has performed 100 surgeries with Stryker's Mako robot. Northern Monmouth Regional Surgery Center is affiliated with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International.