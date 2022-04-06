100 Ensemble thumb joint replacements performed in 1st year on market

Orthopedic surgeon Desirae McKee, MD, of Lubbock, Texas-based NorthStar Surgical Center, performed the 100th thumb joint replacement with an implant made by medical device company Ensemble Orthopedics.

Ensemble said April 5 that the milestone happened exactly one year after the implant was introduced to the market.

"Our early experience suggests the implant presents an attractive choice for surgeons to offer patients and is becoming an accepted treatment alternative," Ensemble CEO and co-founder William Ogilvie said. "We are extremely pleased with the progress of our controlled market rollout and very happy that our select group of trained surgeons are integrating the Ensemble [carpometacarpal implant] into their practices."