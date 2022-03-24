Dr. Ahmed Siddiqi performs 100th Mako surgery at New Jersey ASC

Ahmed Siddiqi, DO, an orthopedic surgeon at Manalapan, N.J.-based Northern Monmouth Regional Surgery Center, has performed 100 surgeries with Stryker's Mako robot, according to a March 23 LinkedIn post.

Northern Monmouth Regional Surgery Center is affiliated with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International. The ASC has three operating rooms and one treatment room, and it offers plastic and general surgical services as well as those in orthopedics, pain management, podiatry and urology.