5 orthopedic updates for ASC leaders

Five essential orthopedic updates for ASC leaders to know:

1. With an increase in the amount of total shoulder arthroplasties performed outpatient, 90-day readmissions fell during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Nationwide, orthopedic surgeries bring in more revenue than any other specialty.

3. Indianapolis is the best big city for early mid-career orthopedic surgeons — those with eight to 14 years of experience.

4. The national average pay for nonpediatric orthopedic surgeons is $147.22 per hour or $306,220 per year.

5. Oakland A's pitcher Deolis Guerra underwent collateral ligament reconstructive surgery in his throwing arm's elbow at the Texas Metroplex Institute Surgical Center in Arlington.