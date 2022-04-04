Top 10 cities for early mid-career orthopedic surgeons

- Small
Among the 20 biggest U.S. cities, there are five where early mid-career orthopedic surgeons earn a higher salary than the national average.
Indianapolis is the best big city for early mid-career orthopedic surgeons — those with eight to 14 years of experience — according to figures from the Medscape Salary Explorer.
|
City
|
Average salary
|
Vs. national
average
|
1. Indianapolis
|
$483,208
|
+10%
|
2. Denver
|
$459,095
|
+5%
|
3. Charlotte, N.C.
|
$449,454
|
+2%
|
4. Dallas
|
$445,515
|
+1%
|
5. Fort Worth, Texas
|
$445,515
|
+1%
|
6. Seattle
|
$438,727
|
Avg
|
7. Chicago
|
$432,374
|
-2%
|
8. Houston
|
$428,882
|
-2%
|
9. San Jose, Calif.
|
$413,413
|
-6%
|
10. New York City
|
$409,238
|
-7%