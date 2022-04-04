Top 10 cities for early mid-career orthopedic surgeons

Among the 20 biggest U.S. cities, there are five where early mid-career orthopedic surgeons earn a higher salary than the national average.

Indianapolis is the best big city for early mid-career orthopedic surgeons — those with eight to 14 years of experience — according to figures from the Medscape Salary Explorer.

City

Average salary

Vs. national

average

1. Indianapolis

$483,208

+10%

2. Denver

$459,095

+5%

3. Charlotte, N.C.

$449,454

+2%

4. Dallas

$445,515

+1%

5. Fort Worth, Texas

$445,515

+1%

6. Seattle

$438,727

Avg

7. Chicago

$432,374

-2%

8. Houston

$428,882

-2%

9. San Jose, Calif.

$413,413

-6%

10. New York City

$409,238

-7%

