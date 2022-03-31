Top 25 states for orthopedic surgeon pay

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large
Save to MyBeckers

The national average pay for nonpediatric orthopedic surgeons is $147.22 per hour or $306,220 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

The highest average pay for orthopedic surgeons is in Georgia, where they earn more than $380,000 per year. There are 21 states with no wage data for nonpediatric orthopedic surgeons.

Rank

State

Average hourly wage

Average salary

1

Georgia

$183.57

$381,830

2

North Dakota

$179.44

$373,230

3

Louisiana

$174.19

$362,320

4

Hawaii

$171.62

$356,960

5

Delaware

$170.15

$353,920

6

Oregon

$169.40

$352,360

7

Arizona

$168.76

$351,020

8

Iowa

$166.51

$346,330

9

Illinois

$164.86

$342,910

10

Kansas

$163.57

$340,230

11

Massachusetts

$159.39

$331,530

12

Ohio

$159.32

$331,380

13

Mississippi

$159.25

$331,240

14

Alabama

$157.77

$328,160

15

New Jersey

$156.14

$324,770

16

Texas

$151.43

$314,970

17

Kentucky

$147.65

$307,120

18

Wyoming

$144.41

$300,380

19

New York

$141.79

$294,910

20

Nebraska

$139.55

$290,260

21

Michigan

$136.97

$284,910

22

Colorado

$135.65

$282,140

23

Arkansas

$133.60

$277,880

24

Tennessee

$125.10

$260,210

25

Connecticut

$124.30

$258,550



Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast