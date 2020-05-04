4 new ASCs with orthopedic services

Four ASCs offering orthopedic services were opened or announced in April:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Saint Thomas Health, Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance are seeking state approval to build a $14 million surgery center.

A group of local physicians and Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development opened a 7,500-square-foot surgery center in Boyne City, Mich. The center's physicians specialize in orthopedics, ENT, spine surgery, ophthalmology and general surgery.

A 23,000-square-foot ASC in Anna, Texas, is on track for a July opening despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The surgery center will offer orthopedics, ophthalmology, ENT and gastroenterology.

Nashville-based Vanderbilt Health received approval to convert an existing building into a $19.95 million ASC. Physicians will provide outpatient surgery, cancer infusion and clinical services in urology, orthopedics and oncology at the center.

