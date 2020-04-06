Michigan physicians, SurgCenter open surgery center — 4 insights

A group of local physicians and Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development opened a 7,500-square-foot surgery center in Boyne City, Mich., the News-Review reports.

What you should know:

1. Northern Michigan Surgical Suites has one operating room and two procedure rooms.

2. The center's physicians specialize in orthopedics, ENT, spine surgery, ophthalmology and general surgery.

3. The center is owned by 13 physicians and SurgCenter Development.

4. The center is only performing urgent cases to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

