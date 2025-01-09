What's next for ophthalmology?

Here are 10 new developments, breakthroughs, studies and more from the ophthalmology industry that Becker's reported on in 2024:

1. Miami-based Bascom Palmer Eye Institute and University of Miami Miller School of Medicine received a multimillion dollar grant from HSS' Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health for the Transplantation of Human Eye Allografts program.

2. An analysis of past research conducted by the Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health John A. Moran Eye Center found cause for further testing to determine if cataracts might someday be reversed with eye drops.

3. The Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute secured a $10 million gift to build an artificial intelligence center.

4. A program offering free eye care services in areas with healthcare disparities could improve the detection of eye disease detection and treatment, according to a study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.

5. Students at Texas A&M University School of Engineering Medicine are combining sports and ophthalmology to create new developments in officiating for the National Football League.

6. Ashok Kumar, PhD, a professor of ophthalmology, visual and anatomical sciences at Wayne State University’s School of Medicine in Detroit, was awarded $2.3 million to study cell death mechanisms during ocular infections.

7. The majority of prior authorizations for ophthalmology patients seeking anti-vascular endothelial growth factor medications have been linked to delays in care, according to a study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.

8. Merck reached a deal to purchase ophthalmology brand Eyebiotech for $1.3 billion.

9. Two artificial intelligence chatbots, Google's Gemini and Bard, showed success in answering questions from the U.S. ophthalmology board certification exam, according to a study published in Eye.

10. The global ophthalmology market is expected to hit $94 billion by 2030, according to market analysis.