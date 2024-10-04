Johns Hopkins eye institute receives $10M for AI center

Cameron Cortigiano  

The Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute secured a $10 million gift to build an artificial intelligence center.

The center's goal will be to preserve the vision of patients and eliminate blindness, applying AI in research, medical education and patient care, according to an Oct. 3 news release. 

The donation was made by James Gills, MD, who was a resident at the institute, and Heather Gills. 

The James P. Gills Jr., MD, & Heather Gills Artificial Intelligence Innovation Center will be led by T.Y. Alvin Liu, MD, a member of the retina faculty, the release said.

