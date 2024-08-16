Texas A&M students innovate NFL officiating with ophthalmology tech

Students at Texas A&M University School of Engineering Medicine are combining sports and ophthalmology to create new developments in officiating for the National Football League, MedicalXpress reported Aug. 15.

Hamza Memon and Nicholas Panzo, under the mentorship of Andrew Lee, MD, chair of the department of ophthalmology at the Blanton Eye Institute, have published their findings under two separate studies. The first, published in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology, presents a specific curriculum on neuro-ophthalmologic principles for NFL officials. The second, published in Vision, offered recommendations on how officials can use 2D game data to create 3D simulations.

The aim of both studies is to enhance officials' training and on-field performance by creating weekly quizzes that test officials' grasp on neuro-ophthalmology principles in relation to gameplay.

Results of the studies were promising, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in officials' knowledge after training. The Vision study reported that NFL officials may be receptive to incorporating neuro-ophthalmologic principles into their practice.