VisionCare names industry veteran as CEO

Ophthalmology devicemaker VisionCare named industry veteran Thomas Ruggia as its CEO, effective July 6.

Mr. Ruggia has nearly 20 years of experience in the ophthalmology business. He comes to VisionCare after a tenure at Johnson & Johnson Vision, where he was vice president of worldwide customer experience and ocular surface disease.

Mr. Ruggia has experience at Janssen and Alcon, a division of Novartis.

Outgoing CEO Wolfgang Tolle left the company to "focus on new opportunities."

