Vanderbilt receives $1.4M grant to identify surgical techniques for macular hole repair

The National Eye Institute awarded Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center a $1.4 million grant to improve vision after macular hole repair.

What you should know:

1. The research is being led by Yuankai Tao, PhD, and a team of engineers and clinicians.

2. The research is centered around solving the issue of macular holes.

3. People over 60 years old are usually affected by macular holes. If the holes are left untreated, they can cause retinal detachment and loss of vision.

4. Researchers hope the study will allow for surgical planning and prediction of visual outcomes after macular hole repair.

More articles on specialty care:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.