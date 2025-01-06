The 13 states allowing optometrists to perform eyelid surgery

While ophthalmologists are able to perform any surgeries within the scope of eye care, optometrists, who are not credentialed as MDs, have a more limited scope of practice.
In 2024, a few key states considered loosening practice restrictions for optometrists, allowing ODs to perform certain minor procedures.
Here are 13 states that currently allow optometrists to perform eyelid surgeries, according to a Jan. 6 report from the American Medical Association:
The states that let optometrists perform laser and scalpel eyelid surgery:
Alaska
Arkansas
Colorado
Kentucky
Louisiana
Mississippi
Oklahoma
South Dakota
Wyoming
The states that let optometrists perform scalpel eyelid surgery only:
Iowa
New Mexico
Tennessee
Washington
The state that lets optometrists perform laser eyelid surgery only:
Virginia