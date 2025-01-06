The 13 states allowing optometrists to perform eyelid surgery

While ophthalmologists are able to perform any surgeries within the scope of eye care, optometrists, who are not credentialed as MDs, have a more limited scope of practice.

In 2024, a few key states considered loosening practice restrictions for optometrists, allowing ODs to perform certain minor procedures.

Here are 13 states that currently allow optometrists to perform eyelid surgeries, according to a Jan. 6 report from the American Medical Association:

The states that let optometrists perform laser and scalpel eyelid surgery:

Alaska

Arkansas

Colorado

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Wyoming

The states that let optometrists perform scalpel eyelid surgery only:

Iowa

New Mexico

Tennessee

Washington

The state that lets optometrists perform laser eyelid surgery only:

Virginia