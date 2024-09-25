The states loosening restrictions for optometrists

These states are currently contemplating loosening practice restrictions for optometrists.

West Virginia lawmakers are considering easing state occupational licensing regulations to allow workers from other states to work and to address shortages in ophthalmologists. Advocates also brought up expanding the scope of practice for optometrists, who can currently perform eye examinations, diagnose issues and recommend treatments, but cannot perform major medical and surgical procedures for eyes. Currently, optometrists can use lasers for diagnostics, but not for therapeutic treatment of eye and vision issues.

New Hampshire is reviewing a bill that would allow optometrists to perform certain minor surgeries in the state. The legislation would allow optometrists to perform some minor surgeries, including laser surgery of the eyeball and scalpel surgery of the eyelid. Currently, only ophthalmologists are able to perform those procedures.

Utah's state Senate is weighing a bill that would decrease the qualifications required to perform some laser eye procedures. It would allow optometrists to perform procedures including a YAG laser capsulotomy and a selective laser trabeculoplasty. Optometrists would still not be permitted to perform LASIK and cataract surgeries.