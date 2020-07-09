Texas eye practice opens
Shaam Mahasneh, MD, opened Advanced Eye and Laser Center of Mansfield (Texas), bringing her ophthalmology skills to the Mansfield community.
What you should know:
1. Dr. Mahasneh specializes in managing ocular diseases and has advanced training in cataract, corneal and Lasik surgery.
2. She earned her medical degree from Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and completed an internship at Methodist Dallas Medical Center and a residency at UT Southwestern/Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.
3. At her practice, Dr. Mahasneh will perform laser-assisted cataract surgery, eyelid surgery and Lasik surgery, among other services.
