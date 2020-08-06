Texas Eye and Cataract uses new implant

Waxahachie-based Texas Eye and Cataract was the first practice in North Texas to use the Durysta bimatoprost implant.

The implant is the first biodegradable, intracameral implant approved by the FDA. It reduces intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

The implant eliminates the need for daily eye drops, because it is a sustained-release drug delivery system.

