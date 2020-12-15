Tennessee ophthalmologist distributed anti-mask literature at practice

Thomas Reynolds, MD, an ophthalmologist at Chattanooga (Tenn.) Vision Center at Northgate Park, had three complaints filed against him for distributing a series of articles that claimed mask-wearers were more likely to get COVID-19, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Dec. 14.

One article Dr. Reynolds distributed also went viral on social media. The CDC issued a statement about the article on Twitter, saying, "The interpretation that more mask-wearers are getting infected compared to non-mask wearers is incorrect." The CDC also provided additional context on misinterpreted data.

Dr. Reynolds also handed out material from an Oklahoma opthamologist who is an anti-vaccine advocate and supports QAnon conspiracy theories.

Dr. Reynolds emailed the Chattanooga Times Free Press denying that he is "an anti-mask physician." He claimed: "I'm an antiviral physician, and I believe there are additional modalities available, in addition to wearing a mask, to implement in an attempt to stop the spread of this deadly virus. In summary, I believe we should be doing everything possible to protect ourselves from contracting this terrible disease."

He did not address why he was distributing the anti-mask literature. While the county health department confirmed it received three complaints, the state's health department could not disclose if it received any complaints because they're kept confidential.



Several reviews on Healthgrades noted that Dr. Reynolds distributed anti-ask literature, and claimed he violated the county's mask mandate. He denied those claims.

