PE-backed platform acquires Arizona Eye Institute — 3 insights

Private equity-backed EyeCare Partners acquired Sun City-based Arizona Eye Institute & Cosmetic Laser Center and its three locations and surgery center.

What you should know:

1. The partnership will grow ECP's presence in northwest Phoenix.

2. Emilio Justo, MD, formed and leads the practice, which has four other associates.

3. Physician Growth Partners advised Arizona Eye Institute during the process. Managing Partner Michael Kroin said the COVID-19 pandemic was an "unprecedented" backdrop.

He added, "We leaned on our deep experience within ophthalmology alongside our broader experience completing physician-oriented transactions with private equity groups which enabled us to secure an outsized outcome for Arizona Eye."

