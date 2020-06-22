Opinion: Office-based ASCs offer advantages during the pandemic

Office-based ASCs provide the ability to closely manage factors that are especially important due to COVID-19, including infection control, schedule density and patient experience, according to Lance Kugler, MD.

Dr. Kugler shared five thoughts on office-based ASCs in an article on Cataract & Refractive Surgery Today:

1. Office-based surgery centers operate according to processes and protocols similar to those at open-access ASCs.

2. Office-based surgery centers are at least as safe as other ASCs, if not better, suggested a 2016 study of 21,501 cataract surgeries performed in office-based surgery centers.

3. In Dr. Kugler's experience, most patients expect to have eye surgery in the surgeon's office rather than a third-party facility. The surgeon's office is also more familiar to patients, reducing anxiety.

4. Office-based surgery suites can offer convenient patient scheduling and tight control over patient flow, which is important in light of social distancing guidelines.

5. Office-based surgery centers tend to be more flexible with cash-pay options than other facilities.

