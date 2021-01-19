How patients are thinking about elective surgery during the pandemic

Here are five factors The New York Times suggested patients think about when deciding if elective surgery is right for them during the pandemic:

1. How urgent is this procedure? Do I need it now or should I wait?

2. What's my surgeon's experience with this procedure, and what's the success rate?

3. Does anything in my health history make this procedure riskier?

4. How does recovery look? Will I need physical therapy?

5. Does my insurance cover most or all of the procedure?

Read the full Dec. 21 article here.

