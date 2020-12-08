Ocular Partners announces new partnerships in Chicago

Ocular Partners has partnered with two Chicago practices, according to a Dec. 8 press release.

The Chicago-based eye care group partnered with University Ophthalmology in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood and Lakeshore Eye Physicians in West Rogers Park, the release said. These practices join two more practices under Ocular Partners for a total of 10 patient care locations. Ocular also opened a new location for the Chicago Eye Institute in Jefferson Park.

"We are excited to launch our partnership and affiliation plan as we continue our growth strategy with new additions to our Ocular family. … Drs. Arun and Reinglass are well-known to us, and we are eager to continue taking outstanding care of their patients as they transition their careers," Osvaldo Lopez, MD, chair of the board, said in the release.

