NYU Langone Health names ophthalmology chair

New York City-based NYU Langone Health appointed Kathryn Colby, MD, PhD, chair of the ophthalmology department.

What you should know:

1. Dr. Colby is a renowned physician-scientist currently serving as an ophthalmology professor at the University of Chicago.

2. Before her tenure at University of Chicago, she spent more than 20 years at Boston-based Harvard Medical School.

3. Dr. Colby specializes in the treatment of complex diseases of the cornea and ocular surface.

4. Throughout her career, she notably created a minimally invasive treatment approach for Fuchs dystrophy, and was involved with a pivotal clinical trial for the Implantable Miniature Telescope, which became the first FDA-approved device to restore vision for patients with advanced age-related macular degeneration.

More articles on ASCs:

The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever

Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19

Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.