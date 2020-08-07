New York practice names pair of partners

Albany, N.Y.-based Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region appointed Robert Feldman, MD, and Andrew Krouner, MD, partners in the practice, The Saratogian reports.

Drs. Feldman and Krouner are joining the practice's three other partners.

Dr. Feldman is an ophthalmologist with more than 20 years of experience. He earned his medical degree from Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan. He completed a residency at Gainesville-based University of Florida and completed a fellowship at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Krouner is an ophthalmologist with more than 25 years of experience. He earned his medical degree from Washington, D.C.-based George Washington University and completed his residency at Bethesda, Md.-based Naval Hospital.

Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region is the largest multispecialty ophthalmology practice in the region.

