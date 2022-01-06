Meet the new president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology

Robert Wiggins Jr., MD, has begun his one-year term as president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Newswise reported Jan. 6.

Dr. Wiggins was elected by the organization's 32,000 members. He is the organization's 126th president, succeeding Tamara Fountain, MD.

Dr. Wiggins specializes in pediatric and neuro-ophthalmology and is a physician administrator at Asheville Eye Associates, which has 10 locations in North Carolina.

He said his priorities for the organization include keeping members informed of industry trends and regulations, advocating for fair physician reimbursement and supporting members through industry changes.