Graybug Vision appoints CMO

Biopharmaceutical company Graybug Vision appointed Parisa Zamiri, MD, PhD, to serve as its new CMO, effective June 1.

Dr. Zamiri is a clinician-scientist who specializes in ophthalmology.

She comes to Graybug after a tenure at Novartis Pharmaceuticals, where she was vice president, global head of clinical development, and therapeutic area head for ophthalmology. At Novartis she led a group of clinical scientists and ophthalmologists.

"I am excited about Graybug's sustained ocular delivery technologies and their potential to alleviate the treatment burden while delivering better clinical outcomes for patients with vision-threatening diseases like wet [macular degeneration]," said Dr. Zamiri.

More articles on surgery centers:

4 COVID-19 supply considerations for ASCs

5 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

ASCs reopening to patients: Check these 7 boxes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.