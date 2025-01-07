Former Rocky Mountain Eye Center physician opens Colorado eye clinic

Cory Smith, MD, formerly employed by Pueblo, Colo.-based Rocky Mountain Eye Center, has opened his own clinic, also in Pueblo, KOAA News 5 reported Jan. 6.

Dr. Smith's clinic, Clear View Vision Center, will operate in the former location of Rocky Mountain's closed Pueblo clinic. Rocky Mountain filed for bankruptcy and shuttered all of its locations in July 2024 after 32 years of operation. Rocky Mountain's board of directors said in July that the group was not able to financially recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clear View seeks to serve the customers that lost their eye care when Rocky Mountain closed, according to the report.

"I didn't want to leave this place. It was a good practice and it stays really busy here, and so I decided just to start my own. A lot of people have contacted me and want to come back and ... keep coming here for their eye care," Dr. Smith told KOAA.