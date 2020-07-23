Eye Care Partners acquired 6 eye surgery centers in Q2

St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners acquired six ophthalmology surgery centers in the second quarter of 2020, Invision reports.

EyeCare expanded its portfolio to encompass 15 states.

EyeCare acquired:

Vitreous Retina Macula Specialists of New Jersey in Somerset

Foothills Eye Care in King, N.C.

Arizona Eye Institute & Laser Center in Phoenix

2020 Vision Care in St. Louis

The Retina Clinic in Mine Hill, N.J.

Patel Retina Institute in Clarks Summit, Pa.

EyeCare Partners CEO Kelly McCrann said: "We proudly welcome these new partners to the ECP family, and we look forward to working with them to continue serving their communities. We remain poised to maintain these growth levels and continue to seek like-minded doctor partners to join our network throughout 2020 and beyond."

