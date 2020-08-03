Connecticut ophthalmology practice management company expands home market presence

Ophthalmology practice management company ReFocus Eye Health acquired Waterbury, Conn.-based OptiCare Eye Health & Vision Centers.

OptiCare has provided eye care in the Waterbury region since 1980. The practice's staff has nearly 500 years of combined eye care experience.

ReFocus Eye was formed in 2018. The company unites ophthalmology practices and surgery centers across 11 locations in three states.

